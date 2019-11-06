FA overturn Spurs striker Son's red card for tackle on Everton's Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur have successfully appealed against a red card shown to Son Heung-min for a tackle that led to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes breaking his ankle, so the Spurs striker can play in his side's next three games, the FA said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur have successfully appealed against a red card shown to Son Heung-min for a tackle that led to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes breaking his ankle, so the Spurs striker can play in his side's next three games, the FA said on Tuesday.

Gomes suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle in the second half of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park when he landed off balance at speed after the tackle from Son and then collided with Spurs full back Serge Aurier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Referee Martin Atkinson initially showed a yellow card but then produced a red card - an automatic three-match ban - after a VAR intervention, with the Premier League stating Son had endangered Gomes' safety with his initial challenge.

"Son Heung-min will be available for Tottenham Hotspur FC's next three domestic fixtures after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said in a statement.

Portugal international Gomes had surgery on Monday, and Everton said afterwards he was expected to make a full recovery.

Spurs' next domestic fixture is a Premier League home game on Saturday against Sheffield United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)