FA say Wembley sale off after Khan withdraws offer

REUTERS: England's Football Association says their plan to sell Wembley Stadium will not go ahead after potential purchaser, American Shahid Khan, withdrew his offer.

"At a recent meeting with Mr Khan he expressed to us that, without stronger support from within the game, his offer is being seen as more divisive than it was anticipated to be and has decided to withdraw his proposal," said FA chief executive Martin Glenn in a statement.

