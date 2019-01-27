FA to probe discriminatory chanting at Millwall

REUTERS: The English Football Association (FA) said on Sunday it would investigate alleged racist chanting by some Millwall supporters during their 3-2 FA Cup victory over Everton a day earlier.

British media reported that a video had emerged on social media following the fourth-round game, showing supporters of the second-tier club making the alleged racist comments.

"The FA can confirm that we are aware of a video posted on social media after The Emirates FA Cup match between Millwall and Everton," an FA spokesperson said.

"Discriminatory behaviour and chanting has no place in football and we will be investigating the matter."

Everton had twice led with goals by Richarlison and Cenk Tosun but Millwall hit back on both occasions before Murray Wallace struck in stoppage time to seal a surprise victory, which was ultimately soured.

Anti-discrimination group Kick it Out called for firm action to be taken against those guilty.

"The racist chanting heard from some Millwall supporters is disgusting and typical of mass discriminatory chants that continue to go unpunished," the body said in a statement.

"Kick It Out wants to see the relevant authorities take swift, firm and decisive action against the perpetrators."

Millwall said they would cooperate with the investigations and issue life bans to the offenders.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)