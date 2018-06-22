Fagner in for injured Danilo as Neymar starts for Brazil

Brazil made one change to their starting lineup for their second match of the World Cup against Costa Rica in St Petersburg on Friday, bringing in Corinthians right back Fagner for Danilo, who has a thigh injury.

ST PETERSBURG: Brazil made one change to their starting lineup for their second match of the World Cup against Costa Rica in St Petersburg on Friday, bringing in Corinthians right back Fagner for Danilo, who has a thigh injury.

Brazil drew their opening Group E match with Switzerland 1-1, while Costa Rica are bottom of the standings after losing their first match against Serbia 1-0.

Brazil coach Tite also starts striker Neymar, who sat out a midweek training session with a sore ankle.

Costa Rica also made one change to the team that lost to Serbia, with Bryan Oviedo coming in at left back in place of Francisco Calvo, who drops to the bench.

