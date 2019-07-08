Fairytale continues for Madagascar after shootout success

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

8 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Madagascar kept up their fairytale run at the Africa Cup of Nations by advancing to the quarter-finals with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over the Democratic Republic of Congo after a 2-2 extra-time stalemate in their last-16 tie on Sunday.

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt: Madagascar kept up their fairytale run at the Africa Cup of Nations by advancing to the quarter-finals with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over the Democratic Republic of Congo after a 2-2 extra-time stalemate in their last-16 tie on Sunday.

The tournament debutants had upset Nigeria to finish top of their group and added another major scalp by edging the two-time champions to set up a meeting with either Tunisia or Ghana in the last eight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ibrahim Amada had opened the scoring for Madagascar in the ninth minute but Cedric Bakambu equalised in the 21st minute.

Madagascar restored their lead in the 77th minute through veteran captain Faneva Ima Andriatsima but Chancel Mbemba made it 2-2 in the final seconds to take the game into extra time.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Lawrence)