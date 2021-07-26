Fans gather along Tokyo Olympics triathlon route, defying calls to stay home

TOKYO: Sports fans gathered along the route of the Olympic triathlon on Monday (Jul 26), grabbing a rare opportunity to see live competition at the pandemic-hit Tokyo Games despite calls from organisers for spectators to stay home.

Athletes have been competing in front of mostly empty stands after spectators were banned as part of COVID-19 countermeasures in Tokyo, which is in a state of emergency amid rising infections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Olympic fans, the spectator ban ended their dream of seeing athletes compete in the flesh on home soil.

But at the open-air triathlon route on the island of Odaiba in Tokyo Bay, fans assembled in defiance of Olympic staff carrying signs reading "to prevent the spread of infection, we ask that you refrain from spectating roadside".

Staff holding a sign reading "refrain from spectating roadside" walk near spectators watching athletes compete during the men's triathlon competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Jul 26, 2021. (Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko)

"I think the risk of getting infected is extremely low, almost equal to zero," said Masao Kitada, a 35-year-old finance worker standing at the roadside. "The Tokyo Games are very special, so I can't miss this chance."



Advertisement

Advertisement

The men's triathlon concluded on Monday with victory for Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt, who broke clear in the run leg to take gold.

"There are not that many people here so the atmosphere is quiet, but it's spectacular to see the athletes," said spectator Gerald Lies, 45, from Germany.

Advertisement

Hisashi Onitsuka, 61, works in insurance, and had a ticket to the triathlon prior to the ban. "I got a day off at my company and came here to see if I'm able to have a glimpse," said Onitsuka.

Host nation Japan, where polls have shown widespread opposition to holding the Games during the pandemic, is on a gold run with five gold medals, just behind China with six.

"We need to keep saying that people need to refrain from coming," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told a news conference on Monday.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

