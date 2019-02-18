Fans only allowed into Rio final midway through first half

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Brazilian football had another day of unprecedented chaos on Sunday when fans were allowed into the Maracana Stadium midway through the first half after a judge lifted a ban imposed when rival sides could not agree in which end their fans would sit.

The gates were opened around 30 minutes into a Rio state championship final to allow thousands of Vasco da Gama supporters, and a few from rivals Fluminense, into the ground.

Police had earlier fired pepper spray and percussion grenades in and around the Vasco fans who had gathered outside the famous stadium hoping to be allowed in.

Fluminense had stopped selling tickets and advised their fans not to turn up after the judge’s ruling.

Vasco won the match 1-0 with a goal from Danilo Barcelos 10 minutes from time.

The victory gave them the Guanabara Cup which is awarded the winners of the first round of the Rio state championship.

