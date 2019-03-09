Farah hints at potential World Championships return

LONDON: British star Mo Farah could make a surprise return to the track to defend his 10,000m title at the World Championships.

Farah, a four-time Olympic gold medal winner, ended his track career in 2017 to concentrate on marathon running.

But the 35-year-old has hinted he may be ready for a comeback in Doha later this year.

Farah will run in the Big Half marathon in London on Sunday (Mar 10) as part of his build-up to April's London Marathon.

Farah has confirmed that if he wins the London Marathon, then competing at the World Championships in the 10,000m is a genuine possibility.

"It all depends on the result in London. Having seen my fellow athletes, who I've competed against in the past, and watching the European Indoor Championships on TV, I was thinking 'Oh man! I want to get back out there'," Farah said on Friday.

"I miss the sort of atmosphere Laura Muir got. You get it at the London Marathon but I do miss the track. I do miss representing my country.

"That's just me. If things are going well and I've got a chance to win a medal, then I'd love to come back and run for my country but my aim now is to concentrate on the marathon.

"My aim is to win London one day. I think if I can win it, at least you know you've achieved it.

"That would be another way of going back to the track, seeing what you can do. My aim is to do well in London but if it doesn't go well, then I don't know."

Farah turned his back on the track after winning a third consecutive 10,000m gold at the World Championships in London two years ago.

"I had said to myself that I wanted to finish in London," he added. "I was thinking 'I just want to do marathons and it's going to get easier'. It's not easier," he added.