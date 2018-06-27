Farbrace keen to succeed Bayliss as England head coach

REUTERS: Paul Farbrace said he would be "thrilled" to take over as England coach when Trevor Bayliss leaves the job after next year's Ashes series against Australia.

Farbrace, currently Bayliss' deputy, will take charge of the team in their Twenty20 matches against Australia on Wednesday and India next month, while Bayliss takes time out to watch county cricket.

When asked if he wanted to take over from Bayliss, Farbrace said: "Of course. If, next September, Andrew Strauss said, 'we want to offer you the job as coach', or, as has been discussed, splitting it and me looking after one of the teams, it would be so difficult to say no. I'd be thrilled."

Farbrace said in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will be promoted to open the innings in the first Twenty20 against Australia at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Buttler made five consecutive half-centuries in the Indian Premier League this year and his last four ODI innings include three 50-plus scores.

"You need to get these players in and let them do as much damage as possible," Farbrace said. "The great thing with him is that he (Buttler) is a not a slogger. He is a proper stroke-player with strong shots."

Buttler was named man-of-the-series after England's 5-0 one-day whitewash of Australia, with his unbeaten 110 sealing a thrilling one-wicket win in the fifth match last Sunday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)