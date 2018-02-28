Football: National Stadium to become Lions' home for next 3 years

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and the Singapore Sports Hub inked a three-year deal on Wednesday (Feb 28) to make the National Stadium the “Home of the Lions”.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will see the 55,000-seater stadium host a minimum of seven international matches per calendar year.



For a start, four matches have been lined up for March.

These include the women’s international friendly against Maldives on Mar 5, and the men's Under-23 friendly with Indonesia’s on Mar 21.



The national team will then face Maldives on Mar 23, and the S.League's curtain-raiser, the Great Eastern Community Shield between Albirex Niigata and Tampines, will be on Mar 31.



“We want to establish the National Stadium and the Sports Hub as the venue for all aspects of Singapore football - be it women’s, amateur or grassroots football,” said FAS President Lim Kia Tong.



A slew of activities will also be rolled out under the new initiative.

The Sports Hub will be given a face-lift where some of the physical space, such as escalators, will be branded with "Home of the Lions" posters.



Stadium tours, which will include a players’ village with a changing room adorned with jerseys of the Lions, and football festivals will also be held to reach out to the community.



Sports Hub’s CEO Oon Jin Teik said: "We are deeply passionate about supporting our local teams and cultivating a sports culture."

