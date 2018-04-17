FAS, Sport Singapore in talks to review future football matches at Yishun Stadium

This comes after Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah refuted an online report alleging she had ordered the floodlights to be switched off at Yishun Stadium, in response to complaints from residents at a nearby condominium, during a Under-19 League match on Apr 10.

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Tuesday (Apr 17) said it is "reviewing" future football matches played at Yishun Stadium and is in discussions with Sport Singapore "to run them smoothly".

In an email to Channel NewsAsia, the spokesperson pointed out the FAS has had competitive matches, including Centre of Excellence matches, played at the stadium.

The comments came after Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC Lee Bee Wah on Monday refuted a report by The Online Citizen alleging she had instructed the floodlights at Yishun Stadium to be switched off, causing a football match between Warriors Football Club’s Under 19s and FAS Football Academy Under-18 on Apr 10 to be suspended in the 69th minute.

Warriors FC then said in a Facebook post on the same night that the match was suspended due to “floodlight failure” and the outcome of the match will be decided by the FAS.

Contradicting this explanation, ActiveSG chief Lai Chin Kwang said in a statement on Monday that training sessions and matches at Yishun Stadium typically end at 9pm. However, the football match in question was “overrunning by a few minutes” and he said staff should have “exercised the flexibility to allow the match to be completed”.

Mr Lai also apologised to the FAS, coaches and players for the episode.

A Sport Singapore official corroborated the review, telling Channel NewsAsia over the phone that both parties are in talks to prevent what happened on Apr 10 from reoccurring.



He reiterated that all bookings at Yishun Stadium end at 9pm and organisers using the venue will have to ensure their activities end at the time.

While the stadium’s operating hours are up to 10pm, the official clarified that two floodlights facing the private estate nearby, The Estuary, will be shut off an hour earlier. “(The remaining lights) are bright enough for most people’s use, but may not be bright enough for a football match,” he added.

Channel NewsAsia understands the decision to turn off the two floodlights earlier came after dialogue between ActiveSG and residents at The Estuary over complaints about the floodlights.

FAS did not comment on Channel NewsAsia’s other queries on whether it knew that two floodlights at the stadium are shut off at 9pm and, if they did, why matches kick off at 7.30pm knowing that they could be disrupted.

It also did not comment on whether clubs playing at the stadium are aware of this particular situation.

According to FAS' website, the next U-19 League match at Yishun Stadium will take place on Apr 24 between FFA 18 and Hougang United FC U19, and there are seven more to take place there till Jul 2.