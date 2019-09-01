Fati becomes Barca's youngest ever scorer in La Liga with strike at Osasuna

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Barcelona's 16-year-old forward Ansu Fati became the youngest ever player to score a league goal for the club when he netted an equaliser for the La Liga champions at Osasuna on Saturday.

The teenager, who made his Barca debut in last week's 5-2 win over Real Betis, headed home a cross from Carles Perez in the 51st minute, having come off the bench at the start of the second half with his side trailing promoted Osasuna 1-0.

Fati, who turns 17 on Oct. 31, replaced Bojan Krkic as the club's youngest scorer in La Liga and is the third youngest player to score a goal in Spain's top flight behind Fabrice Olinga and Iker Muniain.

