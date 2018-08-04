Fatigued Murray withdraws from Citi Open, Rogers Cup

Former world number one Andy Murray withdrew from the Citi Open on Friday, citing fatigue.

Tennis - Wimbledon Preview - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2018 Britain's Andy Murray during practice REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

REUTERS: Former world number one Andy Murray withdrew from the Citi Open on Friday, citing fatigue.

The returning Scot also announced his withdrawal from next week's Rogers Cup in Toronto in order to recover.

He was to meet Australian Alex de Minaur in the Washington quarter-finals.

