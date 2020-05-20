Football: South Korean football league to investigate 'sex doll' row
SEOUL: A top South Korean football club accused of using sex dolls to fill empty seats in its stands will face disciplinary proceedings this week, K-league officials said late Tuesday (May 19).
With fans banned from matches because of the COVID-19 pandemic, FC Seoul came under fire for deploying dozens of silicone spectators wearing the team's colours or holding placards with the logo of a sex-toy seller.
The K-league said its disciplinary committee will review whether the use of the mannequins violated the league's rules on promoting obscene materials.
Officials will also discuss whether the incident damaged the league's image and integrity.
Violating those rules can result in five league points being deducted, or a fine of more than 5 million won (US$4,066).
READ: No talking or goal celebrations as South Korea reboots coronavirus-hit football
FC Seoul - who beat Gwangju FC 1-0 in the match - apologised earlier this week for causing "deep concern" to fans, but has insisted the mannequins had no connection to sex toys.
The club claimed they had failed to check the consignment sent by the supplier and that they were not aware the dolls were "adult products".
Reports say the mannequin distributor approached the K-league, offering to provide its products to fill empty stands for free, and was introduced to FC Seoul.
The club is considering legal action against the mannequin provider, according to Korean news reports, but regardless of the motive the stunt has made headlines around the world.
The K-league's new season kicked off behind closed doors on May 8 after being postponed for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Clubs have used cardboard cutouts, placards and banners to fill up the stands.