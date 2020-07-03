Fearing the sack is not an option, says Bournemouth's Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says living in fear of the sack will not help his attempt to pull his side out of a run of form that has them heading for relegation from the Premier League.

The south coast club's five-year tenure in the top flight is under threat after one point from their last seven games has left them second from bottom.

They also face a tough run-in starting away to Manchester United on Saturday.

"Fearing the sack is not helpful and productive in any way," Howe, the longest-serving current manager in the top flight, told a news conference on Friday.

"What am I going to do? Sit at home and worry about my future? No. I am going to try and make the team play better and try to focus all my energies on what we deliver on the training ground, how I speak to my players."

Things reached a low point on Wednesday when Bournemouth were thrashed 4-1 at home to Newcastle United, although all is not lost as they remain only one point below 17th-placed Watford and three points behind West Ham United.

Howe said he will try and revive the underdog spirit that has seen Bournemouth establish themselves in the top flight since he got them promoted in 2015.

"A lot of people are certainly welcome to their opinion and a lot of outsiders, probably a huge percentage of people, will say we're done, we're finished," Howe said.

"But historically at this club, that's always been the way in many different aspects. We have been written off and we've managed to overcome that mindset and against the odds we've come through and achieved great things.

"We're going to have to call on all of those resources now. One point in seven games is nowhere near what we need."

Bournemouth also face trips to Manchester City and Everton as well as home clashes with Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and south coast rivals Southampton.

"Although the six games we have are very difficult on paper, sometimes that can bring out the best in us," Howe said.

