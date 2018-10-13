Federer, Djokovic advance to Shanghai semis

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Top seed and defending champion Roger Federer returned to form to beat Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-4 7-6(4) and reach the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Friday.

REUTERS: Top seed and defending champion Roger Federer returned to form to beat Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-4 7-6(4) and reach the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Friday.

The 20-times Grand Slam winner has produced a series of lacklustre performances in Shanghai, his first tournament since suffering a shock fourth-round defeat by John Millman at the U.S. Open last month.

Advertisement

Yet he made an aggressive start against Nishikori to take a 4-1 lead in the opening set.

Federer held off a late charge from the Japanese to take the opener before recovering from a 4-1 deficit in the second set tiebreak to seal victory.

The 37-year-old will next face Croatian power-hitter Borna Coric, who dumped Australia's Matthew Ebden out of the tournament 7-5 6-4. Coric beat Federer in the Halle final in their last meeting earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, three-times Shanghai champion Novak Djokovic extended his winning streak to 16 matches after beating South African Kevin Anderson 7-6(1) 6-3, edging the Serb closer to the world number two ranking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Djokovic, who has won the last two Grand Slams, at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, is currently world number three, but could move up a spot if he books a place in Sunday's final.

The 31-year-old Serb saved a set point against Anderson in an intense opener, before taking control in the tiebreak.

Second seed Djokovic broke early to take a 2-0 lead when his South African opponent found the net with a backhand.

Djokovic held the advantage to seal the victory and set up a semi-final clash with Germany's Alexander Zverev, who became the fifth singles player to qualify for November's ATP Finals with a 6-4 6-4 win over Kyle Edmund.

"He (Zverev) has improved a lot, and he has established himself as a top player," Djokovic said.

"I think, quite similar in style of play to today's match. Kevin is a big server, big hitter from the back of the court, really aggressive, tall. Sascha (Zverev) is similar to that."

Zverev became the first German to seal a spot in successive years in the season-ending event since six-times Grand Slam winner Boris Becker (1994-96).

"It's great to finally officially make it and again be a part of the best eight, which is an elite group," the 21-year-old said.

"It's close to, or it's maybe equal to winning a Grand Slam, and I think other players will tell you the same thing, because just to be there, you obviously play well throughout the whole year."

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)