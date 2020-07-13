Federer-backed sports shoe maker On denies preparing for IPO

Swiss sports shoe maker On, partly owned by tennis champion Roger Federer, denied on Monday a newspaper report that said it was making preparations for a stock exchange listing.

VIENNA: Swiss sports shoe maker On, partly owned by tennis champion Roger Federer, denied on Monday a newspaper report that said it was making preparations for a stock exchange listing.

Swiss paper NZZ am Sonntag said the decade-old company was in the early stages of preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) in summer or autumn 2021, citing anonymous sources. At least one Swiss newspaper reported NZZ's article.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The speculation in the Swiss Sunday papers is false. On has no plans for an IPO next year," On co-founder David Allemann said in a statement.

"As a private company, we are fully concentrated on reaching even more runners around the world with our Swiss technology," he added. The Zurich-based company says it has special sole technology https://press.on-running.com/ons-unique-technology# that is soft on impact and firm on the rebound.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Edmund Blair)