Federer downs injured Isner for 101st career title

Roger Federer defeated a hobbling John Isner 6-1 6-4 for his 101th career title at the Miami Open on Sunday.

Holder Isner struggled to continue late in the second set, hampered by pain in his left foot.

Federer, who won his fourth Miami title, broke Isner three times in a blazing opening set.

But the American fought back in the second, levelling the set 3-3 and 4-4 before the pain made it difficult to continue.

Federer took the final two games for the victory.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

