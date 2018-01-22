Federer eases past Fucsovics into Melbourne quarter-finals

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Roger Federer reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the 14th time on Monday but the defending champion did not have everything his own way against 80th-ranked Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

MELBOURNE: Roger Federer reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the 14th time on Monday but the defending champion did not have everything his own way against 80th-ranked Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

The 36-year-old Swiss was not at his dazzling best on a sun-bathed Rod Laver Arena but claimed a 6-4 7-6(3) 6-2 to set up a quarter-final against Czech Tomas Berdych.

Fucsovics had never won a main draw grand slam match before arriving in Melbourne but after winning three rounds the 25-year-old produced a skilful and confident performance to keep second seed Federer on his toes for two sets.

There were no real alarms for the Swiss though and he raced away to victory in the third set.

"I thought he played very well, it's fast conditions so you have to have quick ideas and execute well and he did that very well," Federer said on court after his first day match of the tournament so far.

"It was only when I had two sets and a break I felt like I had the wind behind my back."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Federer is the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open since Ken Rosewall in 1977.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)