Federer marches past Bedene in Halle

REUTERS: Defending champion Roger Federer continued his fine run on grass ahead of Wimbledon, beating Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-3 6-4 in the opening round of the Halle Open on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who reclaimed the number one ranking by winning the Stuttgart title last week, broke his 72nd ranked opponent in the second game and maintained the advantage to claim the first set.

Federer dropped just eight points on his serve and was hardly troubled in a one-sided contest as he converted a decisive break point in the ninth game of the second set to march to victory in just over an hour.

Chasing a record-extending 10th title in Halle, Federer will next look to improve his 6-0 head-to-head advantage over Frenchman Benoit Paire, who beat American Steve Johnson 7-5 7-6(5) earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)