Federer names Wimbledon as potential future farewell venue

REUTERS: Swiss maestro Roger Federer has revealed that Wimbledon, where he won his first Grand Slam title, could be the ideal place for a farewell tournament when he decides to call time on his illustrious career.

Federer's comments arrive at a time when the tennis world is celebrating the achievements of his long-time rival Andy Murray, who said next week's Australian Open could his last as he struggles to recover from a hip injury.

Two-time Australian Open defending champion Federer said he does not have a "fairytale ending" to his own career in mind but he would like to leave the court in good health.

"I have a lot of places that are very special to me, thankfully," Federer told CNN. "I've been very fortunate. But yeah, sure, like a Wimbledon stands out as maybe a place.

"I don't have the fairytale ending in my head saying it has to be another title somewhere and then I have to announce it big, I don't have to have it that way."

Federer, who turned professional in 1998, has collected an incredible 99 career singles titles, 20 of which have been Grand Slams.

He is not expected to hang up his racket before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he will look to add an individual gold alongside his doubles triumph at Beijing 2008.

"I think there is expectation from the media (that) it all has to end so perfectly. I've given up on that a long time ago," Federer added.

"As long as I'm healthy and I'm enjoying myself, I know it's going to be emotional anyway... it should be a happy celebration day, not like a sad funeral type of day."

Federer will begin his Australian Open campaign against unseeded Uzbek Denis Istomin on Monday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)