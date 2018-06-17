Federer wins 98th ATP title in Stuttgart ahead of return to No. 1

STUTTGART: Roger Federer claimed his 98th ATP title on Sunday (Jun 17) with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) defeat of Milos Raonic in the grass-court Stuttgart Cup final.

The Swiss great, who will be chasing a ninth Wimbledon triumph next month, beat his Canadian opponent for the 11th time in 14 meetings while winning a first Stuttgart title.

The 36-year-old will regain the world number one ranking on Monday and is playing next week as top seed in Halle.



