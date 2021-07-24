Fencer Kiria Tikanah wins first bout at Olympics, to face world number 1 in next round

TOKYO: Fencer Kiria Tikanah beat Hong Kong’s Coco Lin 15-11 in the women‘s individual epee event at the Tokyo Olympics to progress to the table of 32.

At the Makuhari Messe Hall B, the Singaporean, who is ranked 207th in the world, upset Lin, who is ranked 90th.

She will next face world number one Ana Maria Popescu from Romania later in the morning.

Kiria and fellow fencer Amita Berthier made history earlier this year by becoming the first Singaporeans to qualify outright for the Games.

Berthier will be in action on Sunday.

