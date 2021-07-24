Fencing: Singapore's Kiria Tikanah bows out of Olympics after opening round win

TOKYO: Fencer Kiria Tikanah bowed out of the women's individual epee event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday (Jul 24) after losing 15-10 to Romania's Ana Maria Popescu in the table of 32.

At the Makuhari Messe Hall B, the Singaporean, who is ranked 207th in the world, fell to Popescu, who is the world number one.

In the previous round, Kiria upset Hong Kong’s 90th-ranked Coco Lin 15-11.

Popescu will next face South Korea's Sera Song in the table of 16 later on Saturday.

Kiria and fellow fencer Amita Berthier made history earlier this year by becoming the first Singaporeans to qualify outright for the Games.

Berthier will be in action on Sunday.

