Fencing: Singapore's Amita Berthier falls to world No 5 Kiefer

TOKYO: Singapore’s Amita Berthier lost 15-4 to world No 5 Lee Kiefer in the women’s individual foil event at the Makuhari Messe Hall B on Sunday (Jul 25).

Berthier, who is ranked 60th in the world, was making her Olympic debut against Kiefer, a three-time Olympian and multiple World Championships medalist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the table of 32 match-up, Kiefer raced to a 6-2 lead early on despite the Singaporean trying her best to get a foot in the game.

The American, who trains under the same coach as the Singaporean in the US, would ultimately prove too strong for Berthier.

Berthier is Singapore's first female fencer to compete at the Olympics - compatriot Kiria Tikanah soon joined her - and was also the first local fencer to qualify outright for the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

