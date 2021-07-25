Fencing: Singapore's Amita Berthier falls to world No 5 Kiefer

Singapore's Amita Berthier against USA's Lee Kiefer
Singapore's Amita Berthier (left) compete against USA's Lee Kiefer in the women's foil individual qualifying bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Japan, on Jul 25, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)
By Matthew Mohan @MatthewMohanCNA
TOKYO: Singapore’s Amita Berthier lost 15-4 to world No 5 Lee Kiefer in the women’s individual foil event at the Makuhari Messe Hall B on Sunday (Jul 25).

Berthier, who is ranked 60th in the world, was making her Olympic debut against Kiefer, a three-time Olympian and multiple World Championships medalist.

In the table of 32 match-up, Kiefer raced to a 6-2 lead early on despite the Singaporean trying her best to get a foot in the game.

The American, who trains under the same coach as the Singaporean in the US, would ultimately prove too strong for Berthier.

Berthier is Singapore's first female fencer to compete at the Olympics - compatriot Kiria Tikanah soon joined her - and was also the first local fencer to qualify outright for the event.

