Feng Tianwei thrashes Chinese world number 1 in straight games at German Open 

SINGAPORE: Feng Tianwei notched a stunning win on Friday (Oct 11) when she beat world number one Chen Meng 4-0 in the women’s singles round of 16 at the German Open - in just 31 minutes.

Feng, currently ranked 12 in the world, beat Chen 11-6, 11-2, 11-4, 11-8.

She had coasted to another 4-0 victory prior to this win, thrashing India’s Manika Batra in the round of 32.

The Singaporean will next face Germany’s Shan Xiaona in the quarterfinals.

Feng is a three-time Olympic medalist, having clinched a team silver from 2008 and bronzes in the singles and team events in 2012.

She was also part of the Singapore side that upset China to win a world title in 2010.

But the 33-year-old was dropped from the national squad in 2016, as she did not fit into the Singapore Table Tennis Association's (STTA) “plans for rejuvenation”, the association had said then.