Fernando Hierro named Spain's new national team coach for World Cup

Sport

Fernando Hierro named Spain's new national team coach for World Cup

Sporting Director of Spain's Football Federation (RFEF) Fernando Hierro has been named the national team's new coach for the duration of the World Cup in Russia, the Federation said in a tweet on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: FIFA World Cup European Play-Off Draw
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup European Play-Off Draw - Zurich, Switzerland - October 17, 2017 Former Spanish player Fernando Hierro displays the name 'Italy' during the draw REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bookmark

MADRID: Sporting Director of Spain's Football Federation (RFEF) Fernando Hierro has been named the national team's new coach for the duration of the World Cup in Russia, the Federation said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Hierro replaced Julen Lopetegui who was sacked earlier on Wednesday after the federation said he failed to tell them he had agreed to join Real Madrid after the tournament.

(Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark