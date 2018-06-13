Fernando Hierro named Spain's new national team coach for World Cup

Sporting Director of Spain's Football Federation (RFEF) Fernando Hierro has been named the national team's new coach for the duration of the World Cup in Russia, the Federation said in a tweet on Wednesday.

MADRID: Sporting Director of Spain's Football Federation (RFEF) Fernando Hierro has been named the national team's new coach for the duration of the World Cup in Russia, the Federation said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Hierro replaced Julen Lopetegui who was sacked earlier on Wednesday after the federation said he failed to tell them he had agreed to join Real Madrid after the tournament.

