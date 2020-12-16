Ferrari appoint F2 runner-up Ilott as F1 test driver

REUTERS: Britain's Callum Ilott will be Ferrari's Formula One test driver next season, the Italian team said on Tuesday.

Ilott, 22, was Formula Two runner-up to Germany's Mick Schumacher this year but missed out on a Formula One race seat for 2021. He tested with Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Schumacher, son of seven times world champion Michael, will race for the Ferrari-powered Haas team while Japan's Yuki Tsunoda, who finished third in F2, is expected to move up with AlphaTauri.

"I look forward to contributing to the work the team does on and off track, and to all of the new things I can learn by taking on this exciting new challenge," Ilott said in a statement.

"I will give my all to do a good job and gain as much experience as possible to continue making progress as a driver."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

