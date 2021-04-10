Ferrari give Leclerc his race winning 2019 F1 car

REUTERS: Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has a new car in his garage - the one he raced to victory from pole position in Belgium and Italy in 2019.

The 23-year-old Monaco resident posted pictures on Instagram on Friday of the SF90 under a red Ferrari covering in the back of a transporter and then safely indoors.

"Something special just arrived home," he said.

Ferrari replied on Twitter by saying "we hope you enjoy it".

The back-to-back 2019 race wins are the only ones Leclerc has chalked up so far in Formula One with the Italian team drawing a blank last season.

The victory at Monza was Ferrari's first at their home circuit since 2010.

Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019, his second season, and swiftly out-performed four-times world champion team mate Sebastian Vettel. The German left at the end of 2020 and has been replaced by Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

