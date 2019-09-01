Ferrari’s Leclerc claims first F1 win in Belgium

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc held off Lewis Hamilton to win his first Formula One race on Sunday in the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc held off Lewis Hamilton to win his first Formula One race on Sunday in the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

It was Ferrari’s first win of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamilton was second but still extended his lead in the overall standings to 65 points ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas who was third.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Pritha Sarkar)