FIFA, Qatar announce joint venture to deliver 2022 World Cup

Global soccer body FIFA says it has set up a joint venture with Qatar to deliver the 2022 World Cup which will be held in the Gulf state.

REUTERS: Global soccer body FIFA says it has set up a joint venture with Qatar to deliver the 2022 World Cup which will be held in the Gulf state.

FIFA said in a statement that it would hold 51 percent of the shares, and the Qatar Local Organising Committee 49 percent. "Today, we take a major step in the organisation of the biggest single-sport event in the world," said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

Advertisement

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)