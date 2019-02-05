FIFA, Qatar announce joint venture to deliver 2022 World Cup

Global soccer body FIFA says it has set up a joint venture with Qatar to deliver the 2022 World Cup which will be held in the Gulf state.

A general view of the construction site of Lusail Stadium that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

REUTERS: Global soccer body FIFA says it has set up a joint venture with Qatar to deliver the 2022 World Cup which will be held in the Gulf state.

FIFA said in a statement that it would hold 51 percent of the shares, and the Qatar Local Organising Committee 49 percent. "Today, we take a major step in the organisation of the biggest single-sport event in the world," said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

