FIFA bans, fines former Guatemalan FA president Salguero

Former Guatemalan FA president Rafael Salguero has been banned from all soccer-related activities for seven years at national and international level after being found guilty of bribery, world governing body FIFA said on Wednesday.

Along with the ban, which comes into immediate effect, the former FIFA and CONCACAF executive committee member was fined 100,000 Swiss francs (76,133 pounds).

"The adjudicatory chamber of the independent ethics committee has found Mr Rafael Salguero... guilty of bribery in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics," FIFA said in a statement.

"The investigation into Mr Salguero referred to various bribery schemes during the 2006-2014 period related to CONCACAF and FIFA competitions, as well as the illegal reselling of tickets for the World Cup."

FIFA said that Salguero had breached article 27 of the FIFA Code of Ethics which relates to bribery while also highlighting his cooperation with authorities in the United States and throughout the proceedings before the ethics panel.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

