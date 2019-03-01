FIFA bans, fines former Papua New Guinea soccer boss Chung

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Former Papua New Guinea Football Association president David Chung has been banned from all soccer-related activities for six-and-a-half years for offering and accepting gifts as well as conflict of interest, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Friday.

Along with the ban, which comes into immediate effect, former FIFA vice president Chung was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs(75,597.98 pounds).

"The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found David Chung ... guilty of having offered and accepted gifts, as well as having acted under a conflict of interest, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics," FIFA said in a statement.

Malaysia-born Chung had resigned as president of the Oceania Football Confederation, citing personal issues, in April last year.

There was no immediate response from him or the Papua New Guine football body to the FIFA sanctions.

