Football: FIFA bans Chelsea from signing players for two transfer windows

LONDON: Chelsea Football Club have been banned from registering new players for the next two transfer windows and fined 600,000 Swiss Francs (US$599,460), football's world governing body FIFA said on Friday (Feb 22).

The Blues were found to have breached regulations in the case of 29 minor players and have committed several other infringements relating to registration requirements for players, Fifa said.

"The disciplinary committee sanctioned Chelsea with a ban on registering new players at both national and international level for the next two complete and consecutive registration periods," the governing body said in a statement.

"This ban applies to the club as a whole - with the exception of the women’s and futsal teams - and does not prevent the release of players."

The London-based club now has 90 days to rectify the situation with regards to the 29 players, which reportedly includes Burkino Faso striker Bertrand Traore.



England's Football Association was also fined 510,000 Swiss francs (US$509,468) and given six months to address the situation concerning the international transfer and first registration of minors.

In 2016, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were banned for breaching rules over the signing of minors, while Barcelona were given a 14-month ban in 2014 for breaking rules for signing international under-18s.

