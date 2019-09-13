FIFA bans former Paraguayan football president for life

Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay, one of three defendants in the FIFA scandal, leaves the United State
FILE PHOTO: Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay, one of three defendants in the FIFA scandal, leaves the United States Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

ZURICH: World soccer body FIFA's independent ethics committee on Thursday banned former Paraguayan football president Juan Angel Napout from the sport for life and fined him one million Swiss francs (819,406.13 pounds) for bribery.

"The investigation proceedings against Mr Napout referred to bribery schemes during the period from 2012 to 2015 in relation to his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to (South American Football Confederation) CONMEBOL competitions," FIFA said in a statement.

