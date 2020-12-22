FIFA files criminal complaint over Blatter role in museum project

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

World soccer's governing body FIFA say they have filed a criminal complaint with Zurich's cantonal prosecutor, claiming evidence of "criminal mismanagement" of a museum project set up by former president Sepp Blatter.

FIFA said their complaint "identified the direct involvement of former FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter together with other persons" in the agreements made for the museum which is in central Zurich.

Lorenz Erni, Blatter's lawyer, said: "The accusations are baseless and are vehemently repudiated".

