REUTERS: World soccer body FIFA fined former Ecuadorian Football Association president Luis Chiriboga 1 million Swiss francs (US$1.01 million) and banned him from football for life on Thursday after finding him guilty of taking bribes.

Chiriboga was also a former member of the CONMEBOL Executive Committee and a former FIFA standing committee member.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)