FIFA fines Russia over racist chants at France friendly

MOSCOW: FIFA said on Tuesday it had fined the Russian Football Union 30,000 Swiss francs (22,174 pounds) for racist abuse directed at French players by Russian fans during a pre-World Cup friendly.

A Reuters photographer at pitch level for France's 3-1 win against Russia in March in St Petersburg heard monkey chants directed at French players on several occasions, including when N'Golo Kante came to the sideline for a throw-in.

Russia has pledged to crack down on racism as the country faces increased scrutiny ahead of this year's World Cup, which it will host from June 14 to July 15 in 11 cities including Moscow, St Petersburg and Sochi.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by John Stonestreet)