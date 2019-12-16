FIFA goes to court to recover 2 million Swiss francs from Blatter, Platini

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ZURICH: World soccer body FIFA on Monday (Dec 16) filed claims in Swiss courts seeking to recover 2 million Swiss francs (£1.56 million) that it said were paid inappropriately by ex-FIFA President Joseph "Sepp" Blatter to former French football star Michel Platini.

"FIFA has today filed claims in the relevant Swiss courts against former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and former FIFA Vice-President Michel Platini, seeking restitution of the 2 million francs unduly paid to Mr. Platini back in February 2011," FIFA said in a statement, adding it was "duty-bound to try to recover the funds illicitly paid by one former official to another."

Blatter and Platini, who were banned in 2016 from the sport over the payment, could not immediately be reached for comment.

