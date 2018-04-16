FIFA opens probe into racist abuse at Russia-France friendly - RIA

FIFA has opened a probe into racist abuse directed at French players by Russian fans during a pre-World Cup friendly last month, the RIA news agency cited a Russian soccer federation official as saying on Monday.

MOSCOW: FIFA has opened a probe into racist abuse directed at French players by Russian fans during a pre-World Cup friendly last month, the RIA news agency cited a Russian soccer federation official as saying on Monday.

FIFA said at the time it was collecting match reports and evidence pertaining to the incident.

