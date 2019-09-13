FIFA panel bans and fines Russian soccer official for ethics breach

Sport

FIFA panel bans and fines Russian soccer official for ethics breach

A FIFA panel has banned Russian soccer official Alexander Shprygin from taking part in any soccer-related activities for two years after its independent Ethics Committee said he had breached its code of ethics.

President of All-Russian Supporters Association Shprygin attends news conference in Moscow
FILE PHOTO - President of the All-Russian Supporters Association (ARSA) Alexander Shprygin attends a news conference in Moscow, Russia June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Shprygin, a former member of the Executive Committee of the Football Union of Russia, broke rules on discrimination in media statements and social media posts published in 2014 and 2015, FIFA said. He was also fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£8,135).

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Source: Reuters

