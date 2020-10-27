FIFA President Infantino test positive for COVID-19

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, global soccer's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

Infantino has reported mild symptoms and is in self-isolation and will quarantine for at least 10 days, FIFA added.

