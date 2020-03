FIFA has pushed back its Congress to September from June due to the coronavirus outbreak, the world soccer body said on Wednesday.

ZURICH: FIFA has pushed back its Congress to September from June due to the coronavirus outbreak, the world soccer body said on Wednesday.

The 70th FIFA Congress will now be held on Sept. 18 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by John Stonestreet)