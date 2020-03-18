Fifa should move 2021 World Cup dates - Infantino

Fifa President Gianni Infantino said world soccer's top body should move the planned 2021 Club World Cup dates to make way for the postponed Euro 2020 Championship and the Copa America, which have both been pushed back a year.

Infantino said in a statement on Tuesday that Fifa would hold a conference call on Wednesday in which it should accept those changes from UEFA and CONMEBOL and decide whether the planned 24-team Club World Cup should be held "later in 2021, in 2022 or in 2023".

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)