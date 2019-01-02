FIFA studying potential for 2022 World Cup to be expanded to 48 teams - Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said soccer's global governing body was studying whether it was possible for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 to be expanded to 48 teams.

DUBAI: FIFA president Gianni Infantino said soccer's global governing body was studying whether it was possible for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 to be expanded to 48 teams.

Speaking at a sports conference, Infantino also said FIFA was seeing whether it would be possible for some of Qatar’s Gulf neighbours to host some of the matches.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by John Stonestreet)