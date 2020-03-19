FIFA to decide on new Club World Cup schedule at a later date

FIFA has agreed that the Euro 2020 and Copa America soccer tournaments, which were due to take place in June and July this year, will be held 12 months later due to the coronavirus pandemic and have been included in its international calendar.

Logo of FIFA is seen in Zurich
The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

It also said in a statement that it will decide on rescheduling its own Club World Cup, which had originally been scheduled for that period, at a later date.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

