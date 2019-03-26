FIFA to hear Chelsea transfer ban appeal on April 11

Chelsea have lodged an appeal against a one-year transfer ban to FIFA's Appeal Committee and the case will be heard on April 11, the sport's world governing body said on Monday.

The English Premier League club were banned from registering new players in the next two transfer windows and fined 600,000 Swiss Francs (457,138 pounds) after they were found guilty of breaching rules on signing foreign players under the age of 18.

FIFA this month denied Chelsea's request to freeze the ban during the appeal process.

Chelsea may take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as other clubs have done in the past.

