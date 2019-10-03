Thailand prepares for joint bid with ASEAN to host FIFA World Cup

BANGKOK: Thailand is ready to launch a joint bid with Southeast Asian countries to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, according to a Thai News Agency report citing Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan.

After a meeting on the bid to host the quadrennial international football event, the minister said that Thailand is ready to host the event along with the ASEAN countries, in line with the policy of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.



A working committee, headed by the permanent secretary for tourism and sports, has been set up to work on the issue.

ASEAN comprises Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei.

Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Kongsak Yodmanee said that there was no FIFA standard football pitch in Thailand.

However, existing ones will be upgraded and a new one will be built in Chonburi for the country’s bid to host the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics.

Several other venues will also be upgraded to support the country's bids to host the sports events.

These are the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiangmai and a sports complex in Nakhon Ratchasima that was named after the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's 80th birthday.